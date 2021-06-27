Top 10 Times Spencer Was the Best Character on Criminal Minds

Used and amused: £70k BMW M3 CSL vs McLaren 12C
Autocar
The 12C subjectively lost to the Ferrari 458 in tests a decade ago, but its twinturbo V8 and carbon tub gave it the performance..
Most of the time, Spencer was the best character on "Criminal Minds." Our countdown includes Reid vs Tobias, playing chess, undercover, and more!
The 12C subjectively lost to the Ferrari 458 in tests a decade ago, but its twinturbo V8 and carbon tub gave it the performance..
Our plush new SUV may look like a mild update, but appearances can be deceiving
*Why we ran it: *To evaluate the depth..