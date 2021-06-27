Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, June 27, 2021

Top 10 Times Spencer Was the Best Character on Criminal Minds

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:36s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Times Spencer Was the Best Character on Criminal Minds
Top 10 Times Spencer Was the Best Character on Criminal Minds
Most of the time, Spencer was the best character on "Criminal Minds."

Most of the time, Spencer was the best character on "Criminal Minds." Our countdown includes Reid vs Tobias, playing chess, undercover, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage