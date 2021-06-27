Negro League Baseball player honored with statue

"Three, two, one." (clapping)THERE'S A NEW STATUE OF ERNESBURKE.

HE PLAYED FOR THEBALTIMORE ELITE GIANTS IN THE1940'S.

THE UNVEILING WAS HELDYESTERDAY AT TYDINGS PARK INHAVRE DE GRACE.

"Today wasvery special for me and myfamily to be here..to berecognizing how my father isone of our forefathers in thestairsteps of where our peoplehave been able to go." THESTATUE WAS CREATED BY AUSTEBRANTLEY FROM DETROIT.

THEIRONBIRDS DONATED TWO BASEBALLSEATS THAT ARE PLACED RIGHTNEAR THE STATUE.ú