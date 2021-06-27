Negro League Baseball player honored with statue

2 Minute Drill: End of an era in Boston baseball
It's the end of an era of Boston baseball. The last remaining player from the Boston Braves, Del Crandall, died on Wednesday at age..
WCVB
"Three, two, one." (clapping)THERE'S A NEW STATUE OF ERNESBURKE.
HE PLAYED FOR THEBALTIMORE ELITE GIANTS IN THE1940'S.
THE UNVEILING WAS HELDYESTERDAY AT TYDINGS PARK INHAVRE DE GRACE.
"Today wasvery special for me and myfamily to be here..to berecognizing how my father isone of our forefathers in thestairsteps of where our peoplehave been able to go." THESTATUE WAS CREATED BY AUSTEBRANTLEY FROM DETROIT.
THEIRONBIRDS DONATED TWO BASEBALLSEATS THAT ARE PLACED RIGHTNEAR THE STATUE.ú
It's the end of an era of Boston baseball. The last remaining player from the Boston Braves, Del Crandall, died on Wednesday at age..
As a wise man once said: "For most of us, the dream of becoming a champion remains a fantasy. But for a special few, it is very..