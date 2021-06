9 now confirmed dead after Surfside condo collapse

As search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site of the Surfside condominium collapse, a total of nine people are confirmed dead and 152 are still missing.

COLLAPSE - AS ADDITIONALPEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVESARE IDENTIFIED.FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE MISSINGARE TAKEN CLOSE TO THE SITE OFTHE COLLAPSE ---- AFTER SOMEFAMILIES EXPRESSED FRUSTRATIONWITH THE PROGRESS OF SEARCHAND RESCUE EFFORTS.TONIGHT, THE DEATH TOLL STANDSAT NINE -- AS 150 PEOPLE ARESTILL UNACCOUNTED FOR.

THEAROUND THE CLOCK RESCUE EFFORTCONTINUES.

SEARCHERS HAVE DUGA 40-FOOT-DEEP TRENCH THROUGHTHE SITE TO ASSIST WITH THEIREFFORTS, WHICH WERETEMPORARILY HALTED EARLYSUNDAY WHEN THE RUBBLESHIFTED.

THE TRENCH PROVIDEDACCESS INTO NEW AREAS.MIAMI-DADE OFFICIALS CONFIRMEDEARLIER TONIGHT, NO NEWVICTIMS HAVE BEEN RECOVEREDFROM THE COLLAPSE SITE SINCEOVERNIGHT.

BUT THEY DID*IDENTIFY ANOTHER FOUR PEOPLEWHO LOST THEIR LIVES AND HAVENOTIFIED THEIR FAMILIES.WPTV'S JOSH NAVARRO JOINS USLIVE FROM SURFSIDE TONIGHT.JOSH?JON AND TANIA - THE SEARCHWILL GO INTO THE NIGHT TO FINDANY SIGNS OF LIFE AMONG THECOLLAPSED BUILDING OF THCHAMPLAIN TOWERS SOUTH.MIAMI-DADE POLICE RELEASED THENAMES OF THE FOUR ADDITIONALVICTIMS. THEY ARE 80-YEAR-OLDLEON OLIWKOWICZ.

26-YEAR-OLDLUIS BERMUDEZ.

AND 46-YEAR-OLDANNA ORTIZ.

ALL THREE OF THEMWERE RECOVERED YESTERDAY.

AND74-YEAR-OLD CHRISTINA BEATRIZELVIRA WAS RECOVERED TODAY.{PK} MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYORDANIELLA LEVINE CAVA SAYSCREWS SPENT THE NIGHT DIGGINGA TRENCH THAT STRETCHES 125FEET AND 20 FEET ACROSS AND 40FEET DEEP WHICH ALLOWSRESCUERS TO FIND MORE BODIES.{MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA/MIAMI- DADE COUNT}“CRITICALTO THE CONTINUATION OF THESEARCH AND RESCUE PROCESS OFTHAT TRENCH AND AS A RESULT OFTHAT WE WERE ABLE TO RECOVERADDITIONAL BODIES IN THERUBBLE AS WELL AS ADDITIONALHUMAN REMAINS” CAVA SAYS ASOF SUNDAYONE VICTIM PASSEDAWAY AT THE HOSPITAL.THE DEATOLL IS AT NINE ANDAUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIEDFOUR VICTIMS. ON SUNDAYEVENING SURFSIDE MAYOR CHARLESBURKETT RELEASED EVERY EMAILCORRESPONDENCE IN REGARDS TOTHAT 2018 REPORT FROM ANENGINEERING FIRM.{MAYORCHARLES BURKETT/ TOWN OFSURFSID}“WEIT OUT THERE AND LET Y'ALL SEEIT.

ITGOING TO BE”{SHOW EMAIL ANDINVOIC} IN THE NEWLY-RELEASEDEMAILS FROM 2018 IT SHOWS ANENGINEERING FIRM ESTIMATED THEBUILDING NEEDED MORE THAN NINEMILLION DOLLARS IN REPAIRS.

ANEARLIER REPORT FROM THE FIRMFOUND THE GROUND-FLOOR POOLDECK THAT RESTED ON A CONCRETESLAB WAS INCORRECTLY ANGLED,AND HAD ''MAJOR STRUCTURALDAMAGE.'' IT ALSO UNCOVERED"ABUNDANT CRACKING ANDSPALLING" OF CONCRETE COLUMNS,BEAMS AND WALLS IN THE PARKINGGARAGE.

BUT THE REPORT DID NOTINDICATE THOSE ISSUES COULDLEAD TO A COLLAPSE.

AND ONSATURDAY THE TOWNOFFICIAL WENT IN THE NORTHBUILDING OF THE CHAMPLAINTOWERS SINCE IT WAS BUILT INTHE SAME YEAR AND BY THE SAMEDEVELOPER.

MAYOR BURKETT SAYSTHEY DIDNWAS OUT OF ORDER AND THEIRFOCUS RIGHT NOW IS TO FIND ALLOF RESIDENTS UNACCOUNTED FOR.{MAYOR CHARLES BURKETT/ TOWNOF SURFSID}“ JOB ONE IS GETTHEM OUT.

JOB TWO IS SUPPORTTHE FAMILY AND JOB THREE ISFIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED”MAYOR BURKETT SAYS HEFOR A CURSORY REVIEW BY ANENGINEERING FIRM FOR THECHAMPLAIN TOWERS NORTHBUILDING.

THAT IS EXPECTED TOHAPPEN ON TUESDAY.

LIVE INSURFSIDE JN WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5.TODAY OFFICIALS BUSED FA