Guy's surprise proposal at girlfriend's favourite spot goes viral on TikTok

This guy's surprise proposal went viral after he got down on one knee at his girlfriend's favourite spot in town.

Jacquelyn Urias was taken to her favourite spot in San Antonio, the Rivercenter mall parking garage, where the couple goes to film a TikTok video on June 15.

She said: "My boyfriend and I went to our favourite spot in town with the best view of the riverwalk, thinking we were only going to take pictures and make a TikTok until I turned around and saw that my boyfriend was on one knee with a little box in his hand.

"And from thereon, he was no longer my boyfriend, he became my FIANCÉ because I said YES." This footage has almost 2 million likes on TikTok.