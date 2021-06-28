US motorist confused as she overtakes extremely damaged truck driving on highway

A motorist was left confused as she overtook an extremely damaged truck on a highway in Waco, Texas.

Karli Newton filmed as her vehicle passed the truck which appeared to have been crushed in the middle.

"Well, that's not supposed to be like that, right?" She is heard saying.

Newton added: "Picked my little brother up from college and were driving back home to Bayou Vista and this is what we saw on the way home." This clip has ver 740,000 likes on TikTok and was filmed on May 11.