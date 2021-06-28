Kangana Ranaut RARE Moments Praising Priyanka, Alia, Ranbir& Now She Takes A Dig At Them | Throwback

Kangana Ranaut's Then & Now Moments.
It's not about her looks or her career graph but its all about her personal equations with Bollywood stars that has changed over the time.
She walked as a showstopper for Karan Johar years ago but today she doesn't leave an opportunity to slam him publicly, She worked with Priyanka Chopra In Fashion and considered her as a good friend but today she takes a dig at her.
She was once good friends with Sonu Sood, but after Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi, both do not share a great rapport.
Watch this video,