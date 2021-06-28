India test fires nuclear capable Agni-Prime missile successfully | Oneindia News

The Army says a major threat was averted after two drones were seen last night near a military station in Jammu and fired at by alert troops, hours after drones were used in a terror attack on the Jammu Air Force base; India successfully carried out the test-firing of a new missile in the Agni series known as Agni-Prime on Monday off the coast of Odisha, officials said; The central government is set to notify the reappointment of Senior Advocate K K Venugopal as Attorney General for India for a period of one more year with effect from July 1.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

