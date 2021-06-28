Penalties expert: Southgate has rid England of penalties fear

England should be considered favourites if their Euro 2020 game with Germany goes down to penalties, an expert on spot-kicks has said.Journalist Ben Lyttleton conducted two years of research for his 2014 book Twelve Yards: The Art and Psychology of the Perfect Penalty Kick, interviewing psychologists, sports scientists and athletes about the conditions behind some of the most memorable successes and failures in shootouts.The idea was inspired by the Three Lions’ successive defeats in tournament penalty showdowns, including two losses to the Germans.