Barr on Trump election fraud claims: It was 'all bullsh*t'
Former Attorney General William Barr says he suspected Former President Donald Trump’s claims on widespread election fraud were “all bullsh*t.” His comments were made public after The Atlantic published the statement as part of an excerpt from “Betrayal,” a book by ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.