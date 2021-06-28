These Are The Unbelievable Findings of The Official U.S. Government UFO Report

THE U.S. Government released its anticipated official report into UFO sightings on Friday 25 June, 2021.

The office of the Director of National Intelligence submitted to congress a preliminary report regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

The nine-page document is entitled “Preliminary assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena”.

It says of the sightings: "A handful of UAP appear to demonstrate advanced technology in 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics." The report suggested better reporting & additional research funding would be needed.

"Some of these steps are resource-intensive and would require additional investment," it concluded.