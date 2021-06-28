Record-Breaking Heat Dome Will Continue to Bake the Northwest

A historic heat wave has already smashed all-time records in the Northwest over the weekend and temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Monday.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
A historic heat wave has already smashed all-time records in the Northwest over the weekend and temperatures are expected to climb even higher on Monday.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Temperatures soared on Sunday to an all-time high of 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Oregon's largest city as a record heat wave..
Much of British Columbia, Alberta and parts of Yukon and the Northwest Territories are sweltering under a 'heat dome' that is set..