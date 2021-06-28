Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, June 28, 2021

Rockies celebrating Opening Day 2.0

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
Duration: 01:31s 0 shares 1 views
Rockies celebrating Opening Day 2.0
Rockies celebrating Opening Day 2.0
Rockies celebrating Opening Day 2.0

SCHEDULED TO MEET WITH UNITEDNATIONS OFFICIALS ANDCONGRESSIONAL LEADERS INWASHINGTON.Brian: TWO WEEKS OUT FROM THEMLB ALL-STAR GAME COMING TOTOWN.EXCITING TIME BUT THE ROCKIESARE RAMPING UP TO FULL CAPACITYAT COORS FIELD.THE OPENING DAY 2.0.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore