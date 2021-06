Devoleena Bhattacharjee brutally trolled for her belly dancing| Gopi bahu| Oneindia News

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who has been entertaining her fans and followers on social media, recently took to the virtual platform and shared a video of her attempt at belly dancing.

However, the actress was brutally trolled for the same as a section of netizens hopped on the comments section referring to her onscreen character of Gopi Bahu.

