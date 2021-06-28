Did covid-19 leak from a Chinese lab?

For most of 2020 the theory that covid-19 leaked from a Chinese lab was dismissed as unlikely.

In the past few months it has gained currency.

Our experts explain why.

Read more here: https://econ.st/3gzOVnV 00:00 - Where did covid-19 come from?

00:44 - What evidence is there?

02:06 - Why was the lab-leak theory dismissed?

03:23 - Could the lab leak have been deliberate?

04:07 - Could covid-19 be man made?

05:51 - How are the origins being investigated?

07:23 - Will China be held accountable if there was a lab leak?

08:26 - Expert opinion: what do you think happened?

09:26 - Could it always remain a mystery?

Find all our coverage of covid-19 here: https://econ.st/3gAjz0m Listen to an episode of Babbage, our science and technology podcast, asking where covid-19 came from: https://econ.st/3wBU5VR Podcast: How biosecurity shows the lab leak is feasible: https://econ.st/3q4GS5z Listen to The Jab, our podcast about the vaccination race: https://econ.st/3vILlwd There have been 7m-13m excess deaths worldwide during the pandemic: https://econ.st/3iNPPyB What will it cost to end the pandemic?

Https://econ.st/3q7iOPI A new weapon in the war against SARS-CoV-2 has been found: https://econ.st/3wzONKt How covid-19 brought together biomedical technologies that will transform human health: https://econ.st/3iJfhW2 More evidence emerges of India’s true death toll from covid-19: https://econ.st/3gG9k9B How much should you worry about the “Indian variant”?

Https://econ.st/3zywHKO What is “black fungus”, the infection linked to covid-19 in India?

Https://econ.st/3gx23Kj Europe’s vaccination campaign has gathered pace, though not everywhere: https://econ.st/35wzxlO Why might covid-19 booster vaccinations be needed?

Https://econ.st/3xs44Nv Do incentives of cash or gifts for covid-19 vaccines work?

Https://econ.st/35uIkVl How improving ventilation will help curb SARS-CoV-2: https://econ.st/3vAOi1s