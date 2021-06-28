Spectators gasp as ball of fire erupts near Elephant and Castle station

A group of spectators gasped as a huge ball of fire erupted near Elephant and Castle station in London on June 28.

Footage shows a fire engine approaching the blaze before a large fireball burst out from the building.

According to reports, 100 firefighters are tackling the blaze.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation.

Please avoid the area while our emergency services continue their work - road closures are in place and the tube station is closed.

If you live nearby, please follow the advice from @LondonFire and close all doors and windows."