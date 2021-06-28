Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, July 1, 2021

World's tallest luxury hotel opens in Shanghai measuring at over 2,000 feet

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:18s 0 shares 2 views
World's tallest luxury hotel opens in Shanghai measuring at over 2,000 feet
World's tallest luxury hotel opens in Shanghai measuring at over 2,000 feet

The world's tallest luxury hotel named J Hotel has opened in Shanghai, China measuring at over 2,000 feet.

The world's tallest luxury hotel named J Hotel has opened in Shanghai, China measuring at over 2,000 feet.

The video, filmed on June 19, shows the lobby, rooms and restaurants in J Hotel, located at the top of the world's second-tallest building - the 632-metre-high (2,073 feet) Shanghai Tower.

The hotel is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels which is a major Chinese state-owned group.

J hotel occupies the 84th floor to 110th floor of Shanghai Tower.

It has 165 rooms, seven restaurants, bars, a spa, a swimming pool and 24-hour personal butler service.

J Hotel offers a "special experience rate" of 3,088 yuan (£344.18) a night to celebrate its opening.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore