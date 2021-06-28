World's tallest luxury hotel opens in Shanghai measuring at over 2,000 feet

The world's tallest luxury hotel named J Hotel has opened in Shanghai, China measuring at over 2,000 feet.

The world's tallest luxury hotel named J Hotel has opened in Shanghai, China measuring at over 2,000 feet.

The video, filmed on June 19, shows the lobby, rooms and restaurants in J Hotel, located at the top of the world's second-tallest building - the 632-metre-high (2,073 feet) Shanghai Tower.

The hotel is part of Jin Jiang International Hotels which is a major Chinese state-owned group.

J hotel occupies the 84th floor to 110th floor of Shanghai Tower.

It has 165 rooms, seven restaurants, bars, a spa, a swimming pool and 24-hour personal butler service.

J Hotel offers a "special experience rate" of 3,088 yuan (£344.18) a night to celebrate its opening.

The video was provided by local media with permission.