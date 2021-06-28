Japan’s Ibusuki city offers hot sand bath unique experience| Kagoshima | Oneindia News

Enjoying hot sand bath is a unique experience in Japan.

Ibusuki city in Kagoshima prefecture is ideal for such an experience as many volcanic landforms are found here.

There are a number of clocks lined up in the sand bath hall to remind visitors that they should not stay in the sand for more than ten minutes so as to get the best benefits of the bath and avoid dehydration.

To take a sand bath, visitors can borrow a `yukata’, get into a sand pit and let the attendant heap sand over them.

The heated sand will warm the whole body and its weight also helps in improving blood circulation.

There are facilities with steam sand bath located right by the sea and the sound of the waves relaxes the mind.

