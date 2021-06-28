‘Emotional’ standing ovation at Wimbledon for scientist who helped develop COVID vaccine

Professor Sarah Gilbert, who led the Oxford University team that developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, was applauded by the audience ahead of the game between defending champion Novak Djokovic and 19-year-old Brit Jack Draper at Centre Court on Monday.Credit: @Wimbledon via Twitter
Wimbledon crowd gives emotional standing ovation to COVID-19 vaccine scientists and workers
Wimbledon has returned after a one-year hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on the opening day of the tennis tournament,..
Mashable