Serena Williams Won’t Compete at Tokyo Olympics

Williams made the announcement on June 27 during a pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters.

I'm actually not on the Olympic list.

... Not that I'm aware of.

If so, then I shouldn't be on it, Serena Williams, video conference, via CBS News.

Williams said, "there's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," but didn't go into detail.

I don't really want to — I don't feel like going into them today.

Maybe another day.

Sorry, Serena Williams, video conference, via CBS News.

Other tennis players skipping the Olympic Games this year include Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

Roger Federer said he will decide if he will participate after Wimbledon.

Williams, who will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich at Wimbledon on June 29, will attempt to win her 24th Grand Slam singles title.

