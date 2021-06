Monsta X Watches Fan Covers on YouTube - Part 3

For this installment of You Sang My Song, Monsta X watches more fan covers of their hit songs on YouTube.

The guys listen to covers of "Middle Of The Night," "You Can't Hold My Heart," "Who Do U Love?," "Fantasia," and "Magnetic" from fans.

The also offer kind advice and heart-warming compliments to the fans that performed each cover.

Monsta X's 9th mini-album, One Of A Kind, is available now.