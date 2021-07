Kern High School District to hold public forum on boundary changes

The Kern High School District may be one step closer to deciding boundary changes with the opening of Del Oro High School next year.

DECIDING BOUNDARY CHANGES --WITH THE OPENING OFDEL ORO HIGH SCHOOL NEXT YEAR.IN THE PAST FEW MONTHS -- ACOMMITTEE DEVELOPED OPTIONS FORPOTENTIAL BOUNDARY CHANGES.THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS HELDSEVERAL FORUMS ...WHERECOMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE BEEN ABLETO GIVE THEIROPINIONS ON HOW THE BOUNDARYCHANGES WILL AFFECT THEM.ONE OF THE OPTIONS IS SAID TO BERECEIVING MORE SUPPORTTHAN THE OTHER TWO.K-H-S-D SAYS INFORMATION FROMEACH PUBLIC FORUMWILL BE COLLECTED -- AND SENT TOTHE BOARD OFTRUSTEES TO MAKE A FINALDECISION."WHAT CONTRIBUTES TO THE CULTUREOF ASCHOOL?

..

SPORTS, PARENTINVOLVEMENT, ALUMNI, THOSE AREMAJOR IMPACTS ONTHIS SCHOOL..

THE PROPOSEDCHANGES COMPLETELY CHANGE THATFORBAKERSFIELD HIGH SCHOOL."THE DISTRICT IS HOLDING ANOTHERIN-PERSON FORUMTODAY ... AT GOLDEN VALLEY HIGHSCHOOL FROM SEVEN TONINE P-M.YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION ONOUR WEBSITE --TURN TO 23 DOT COM.WHETHER YOU'RE A SEASONEDFOREMAN... STRAIGHT