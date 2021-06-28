4 Grill Cleaning Hacks That Are Quick and Easy

Barbecue season is upon us and your grill probably needs a good cleaning.

Chances are it’s going to need a little more than elbow grease to get ‘er done.

These four hacks will help you get through the grime fast.

1, Steam.

A metal tin filled with water and boiled on the grill should release just enough steam for you to scrape that gunk right off.

2, Beer.

Half a bottle of beer poured over a warm grill will break down the layers of oil and grease so that they come right off with your bristle brush.

3, Vinegar.

Spray household vinegar all over the grill.

If you don't have a brush, try using a piece of balled-up aluminum foil to scrape the grill.

4, Onion.

Stick a halved onion on the end of a grilling fork, rub it on the grill grates, scrub with your bristle brush and you’re good to go!