Good Samaritan killed in Colorado shooting honored with vigil

Johnny Hurley died Monday after he charged into an active shooter situation to stop a gunman.
He was shot by a responding officer.
Johnny Hurley died Monday after he charged into an active shooter situation to stop a gunman.
He was shot by a responding officer.
A gunman opened fire in Olde Town Arvada last Monday, killing a police officer; a good Samaritan and the shooter also died. Stores..
The sources say Johnny Hurley ran out of a store in Arvada on Monday and shot the gunman, then was struck by a responding officer...