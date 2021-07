Man released from hospital after being bitten by shark

BITTEN BY A SHARK -- OVER THEWEEKEND -- AT A SAN MATEO COUNTYBEACH.PARAMEDICS SAY THE 39-YEAR-OLDMAN WAS BITTEN IN THE RIGHT LEGAND LOST A PINT OF BLOOD.THE EFFORT TO RESCUE THE MAN WASCOMPLICATED AS AHELICOPTER WAS NOT ABLE TO LANDDUE TO FOGINSTEAD FIREFIGHTERS CARRIED HIMUP A STEEP STAIRWAY AND THEN UPTO HIGHWAY ONE.BEACHGOERS IN THE AREA SAY ONESHARKBITE WAS ENOUGH TO KEEPTHEM OUT OF THE WATER FOR NO."YEAH, TERRIFYING, GREAT WHITESHARK,I'VE SEEN JAWS I KNOW WHAT THEYCAN DO, IT'S CRAZY,"AUTHORITIES SAY THAT SHARKATTACKS ARE RARE.POLICE ESTIMATE THE SHARK TO BEABOUT SIX-TO-EIGHT FEETLENGTH