Fireworks tents now open in both Kansas, Missouri

AIRSHOW.ORG WITH THE FOURTH OFJULY LESS THAN AEE WK AWAY.WE’RE SEEING THOSE FIREWORKSTENTS START TO POP UP ON BOTHSIDES OF THE STATE LINE INKANSAS FIREWORKS SALES AREILLEGAL.THEY WENT ON SALE SUNDAY.YOU CAN BUY THEMHR TOUGH JULY5TH IN THE SUNFLOWER STATE.THEY’RE ALSO ON SALE IN MISSOURICITY’S IN TOWN.HAVE REGULATIONS ON WHAT’SALLOWED AND WHAT IS IN SO IT’SBEST JUST TO CHECK THE RULESWHERE YOU LIVE BEFORE YOUSTOCKPILE AND IF YOU RATHERWATCH THE PROS DO IT WE GET ITAND YOU’RE IN LUCK.THERE ARE SEVERAL FOURTH OF JULYCELEBRATIONS THROUGHOUT THEMETRO THIS YEAR.THEY ARE BACK ON FOR 2021.WE HAVE A LIST ONLINEF O SHOWSIN OUR AREA JUST SEARCHFIREWORKS ON KNVC.COM TO FINDTHE LIST IN