Established in 1997 in CA – Founded by Reginald Martinez “Reggie” Jackson, a retired Major League Baseball right fielder who played from 1967 to 1987 for the Oakland A’s, Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

Jackson, nicknamed “Mr. October,” is a 14-time All-Star, 5-time World Series champion, and 2-time World Series MVP.

He was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993.