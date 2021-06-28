One in two Americans confessed they will “fake” their way through an entire consultation for vehicle repairs

Three in five Americans are "faking it" through life.Sixty-two percent confessed to "faking till they make it" through things they don't know.A study of 2,000 American drivers revealed the topics respondents are most commonly out of their depth discussing. Thirty-nine percent admitted they're at a loss when it comes to the latest technology and over a third (37%) are making it up as they go while parenting. One in four (24%) confessed to not really understanding how politics work while 37% have problems a little closer to home and said they're clueless in the kitchen. One in two confessed they will "fake" their way through an entire consultation for vehicle repairs. Nearly half (48%) have lied or exaggerated their auto knowledge and of those three in four (76%) were caught in the lie. When faced with their fib 39% admitted they really didn't know but nearly the same number (38%) doubled down on the lie and tried to hold their ground. Continental Tire commissioned the research which was conducted by OnePoll and showed the most common people respondents fabricated their auto expertise for were vehicle salespeople (51%), parents (49%) and mechanics (48%).That lack of knowledge can keep drivers from taking their vehicles in for timely repairs.

Fifty-seven percent said they'll wait weeks to bring their vehicle in for an estimate even if they know there's something wrong with their ride.One in ten admitted they'll wait five weeks or more before finally bringing their vehicle into an expert. Once they finally make an appointment to get their car checked out respondents still have work to do.

Two in five (42%) research repair prices online before they take their vehicle into the shop. It's no wonder seven in ten (69%) feel more confident walking into an auto shop if they've done research online. Just doing a few searches makes respondents feel better even if they don't fully understand what they read.

Two in three (67%) have done auto repair research online and still felt puzzled after. Almost half of respondents (48%) call or asked someone for a second opinion about their vehicle's potential prognosis. Of those who want to hear an opinion about their ride from someone they trust 53% ask their partner while 49% call up a sibling.Results showed respondents are equally at a loss for auto basics as they are with big repairs.One in two (52%) could not confidently check a tire's pressure without looking up instructions.

Fifty-three percent wouldn't know where to start to check the oil either. Three in five don't have confidence in their tire knowledge at all.

Three in five couldn't identify the driver's side door as the place to look for a car's tire size. Nearly one in four (23%) would immediately scour the internet for tire info they didn't know and one in five would start scrolling social media for answers. Nineteen percent would first go to their local automotive shop for an expert's opinion.