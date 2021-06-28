Woman makes wild discovery after logging into bank account on her phone

A TikToker is going viral after sharing how a bank account error ledto her appearing to be “$50 billion in debt”.The moment comes courtesy of a 22-year-old named Karina, who goes by the username @thatcroclady on TikTok.Her clip, which now has more than 2.6 million views, shows what she discovered when logging into her mobile banking app one day.Somehow, she appeared to be $50 billion in debt (that’s billion, with a “B!”).

“I for real got hacked,” she captioned the post.Thankfully, it seems as though Karina wasn’t actually hacked, but the amount was striking.

In her video, she explained that she contacted her bank about the issue.The mystery both confounded and shocked TikTok users, who shared all kinds of thoughts about the situation.the TikToker did post an update claiming that her negative balance had been removed in her banking app.

Karina suggested that the error had something to do with her age.It’s hard to know for sure what sparked the issue, though.

Meanwhile, all the rest of us can do is hope we don’t wake up to the same thing one day