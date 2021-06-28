Tristan Thompson Sends Khloé Kardashian His Love After Breakup

Tristan Thompson , Sends Khloé Kardashian His Love, After Breakup.

Tristan Thompson , Sends Khloé Kardashian His Love, After Breakup.

Though Thompson and Kardashian have broken up yet again, .

Though Thompson and Kardashian have broken up yet again, .

The NBA player declared his love for the reality star on her 37th birthday via Instagram and included three photos.

Happy birthday @khloekardashian.

Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met, Tristan Thompson, via Instagram.

Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you.

, Tristan Thompson, via Instagram.

Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first.

I love you so much.

Have an amazing day, Tristan Thompson, via Instagram.

Some fans questioned his sentiments, considering his alleged cycle of unfaithfulness.

.

Noooo leave her alone.

Not sure love is the word for it dawg… u walked all over her very blatantly, Instagram user.

“Respect her then!!!” another fan wrote.

“Respect her then!!!” another fan wrote