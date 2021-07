Saco River Wildlife Center ready to expand to continue rehabbing sick, injured animals

LIMINGTON WHERE THISTUCKED AWAY ANIMAL REHABCENTER IS GETTING READY FORA BIG EXPANSION.--NATS OF SOMEREHABBING--(12-33-48)(BETHANYBROWN/FOUNDER)"WHAT WE WOULD DO HERE,WE WOULD FOCUS ON THEANIMALS IN THE MOST NEED ANDTHE ONES THAT NOT MANYPEOPLE WANTED TO DO AND I'VEALWAYS HAD A LOVE D ANPASSION FOR ANIMALS.BETHANY BROWN IS FOUNDERF OTHIS SACO RIVER WILDLIFECENTER.... FROM THEBEGINNING , FOCUSINGMOSTLY ON REHAINBBGANIMALS THAT POTENTIALLYCARRY RABIES,,, FO, X,PORQUPINES , RACOONS ---LOTS OF RACOONS...(12-30-41)(BROWN)"IF PEOPLE WOULD LOOK ATTHESE ANIMALS THE WAYEVERYBODY HERE DOES,THEY'RE FUNNY, THEY'RECURIOUS, THEY'RE LITE TLTROUBLE MAKERS BUT THEY CANBE REALLY, REALLY FUN TOHAVE AROUN"THE PROBLEM HERE NOWIS,,THEY HAVE 'SO'MANY....(12-22-11)(LAURENKENNY/EDDIR.

OFDEVELOPMEN T)"THIS YEAR ALONE WE HAVEDOUBLED OUR INTAKE."--NATS INSIDE THEBASEMENT --FOR SIX YEARS THE CENTERHAS OPERATED OUT OFBETHANY'S VERY CRAMPEDBASEMENT,,, BUT THANKS TO ASUCCESSFUL 150- THOUSANDDOLLAR CAPITAL CAMPAIGN,,THE PLAN FOR EXPANSION ISALREADY ON THE DRAWINGBOARD..

..(12-23-34)(KENNY) ED"NEXT YEAR WE ARE GOINGTO HAVE A NEW BUILDING RIG HTON PROPERTY THAT IS GOING TOMAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE."(12-38-28)"WE DO A LOT OFPROCEDURES HERE BUT THEREARE SOME PROCEDURES WECAN'T BUT WITH THEEW NFACILITY WE CAN DO MOREMEDICAL PROCEDURES HERE."BETHANY SAYS SHE'SCOMMITTED TO SAVING AS MANYANIMALS AS POSSIE BLTSIMPLY BECAUSE IT'S HERPASSION,,, BUT,, BECAUS E,SO OFTEN IT'S HUMANS WHO'VEPLAYED A ROLL IN PUTTINGTHEM HERE IN REHAB......CARS, CONSTRUCTION, E THLOSS OF THE ANIMAL'SHABITAT.(12-40-17) (BROW N)"AS WE ENCROUCH ON TO ALLOF THEIR TERRITRY IT'S NFAIR TO THEM TO HAVE TO DIORETO HAVE TO SUFFER BECAUSOF EOUR ENCROACHMENT ON THEM."ULTIMATELY THE GOAL HERE ISTO WEEN EVERY ANIMALFF OHUMAN CONTACT AND RELEASEIT BACK INTO THE WIL.FROM FEWER THAN TWO DEN OZWHEN IT OPENED IN 2015,, TOTHIS YEAR,,, THIS CENTER'SON PACTOE TREAT AND RELEASE1- THOUSAND...(12-34-41)(BROWN)"IT'S A BLESSING AND M I'HOPING I CAN HELP PEOPLEFEEL WHAT I FEEL WHEN I SEE ANANIMAL, WHAT AN EXPERIENCEIT IS AND WHA A BLESSING ITIS ."THE CENTER HAS JUST ONEPAID WORKEEVERYONE ELSE YO