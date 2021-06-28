Juul Ordered to Pay Out $40 Million Settlement for Role in ‘Vaping Epidemic’

On Monday morning, North Carolina state attorneys revealed that Juul Labs would be required to pay out a $40 million settlement.

The settlement officially resolves litigation filed by the state that accused Juul of playing an “instrumental role in creating a youth vaping epidemic.”.

Juul sparked and spread a disease, the disease of nicotine addiction … They did it to teenagers across North Carolina and this country, simply to make money.

Their greed is not only reprehensible, it is unlawful and that is why I took action, Attorney General Josh Stein, via ‘The News & Observer’.

The e-cigarette giant will have to pay out $13 million within 30 days and the remaining $27 million over the next six years.

That money will reportedly be used to help teens addicted to Juul’s products and create preventative vaping programs. .

In addition, Juul has agreed to require all products be sold behind counters, stop advertising that e-cigarettes are a safer alternative and abandon all marketing strategies that target youth.

Juul will also work to engage other e-cigarette companies, states and regulatory bodies to address concerns about youth e-cigarette use.

North Carolina was the first state to file a lawsuit against Juul Labs in May 2019.

Nine other states followed, along with a coalition of 39 states and hundreds of other school boards, counties and individuals.