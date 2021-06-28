Trevor Story Will Compete In The 2021 Home Run Derby At Coors Field

The Rockies may not get a starter in this years' All-Star Game in Denver, but hometown fans will have a reason to cheer.
Shortstop Trevor Story announced on Monday that he will hit in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field.
Ready for the Home Run Derby? Before you place any bets, CBS4's Michael Spencer takes a closer look at the odds.