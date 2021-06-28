TikToker reveals ‘life-saving’ trick for watching videos on your computer

Usually, changing tabs on your computer means youcan’t see the video you were watching on YouTube.However, this computer trick fromuser @mac_hacks offers a solution.“I’m telling you right [now] you didn’tknow this MacBook life hack,” the TikTokersays at the start of their clip.First, @mac_hacks opens up Safari andplays a video on YouTube.

Then he uses twofingers to click the video screen twice.Clicking twice appears to open up thebrowser settings instead of YouTube’s ownpre-programmed setting options.From there, @mac_hacks selects the “Enter PictureIn Picture” option.

The function sends his video tothe bottom right hand corner of the screen.From there, the video continues to display as youmove around on other parts of your computer.In theory, you could be doing anything andstill watch your YouTube clip at the same time.The video claims to be a hack for Safarionly, but several TikTokers commented,saying it also works in other browsers.“Btw, you can also do this on Chrome,” one userclaimed.

“Firefox can do this too,” another added