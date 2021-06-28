Surfside Mayor Brings People To Tears With Story About Young Child Praying For Her Parent At Condo Collapse Site

Charles Burkett said the families of the missing are trying to hold on to hope.
But with each passing day, it gets harder.
Charles Burkett said the families of the missing are trying to hold on to hope.
But with each passing day, it gets harder.
As search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site of the Surfside condominium collapse, a total of nine people are confirmed dead..
A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building has collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person while trapping..