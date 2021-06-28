Former US Sen. Mike Gravel Dead at 91

Former US Sen.

, Mike Gravel , Dead at 91.

Gravel's daughter, Lynne Mosier, confirmed his death on June 27.

Progressive think tank The Gravel Institute, which was founded by the former senator, also confirmed his death on Twitter.

Gravel served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1963 to 1966.

He was elected state House speaker in 1965 and then elected to Congress in 1968, .

Where he served as a senator until 1981.

Gravel gained national attention in 1971 when he read part of the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record in an attempt to end the Vietnam War.

He also ran for president in 2006 and 2019, but ended up endorsing Bernie Sanders in 2019 after his own campaign fell short.

Gravel was also chairman and founder of Democracy Foundation, a nonprofit.