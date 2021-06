Local organization helping military members heal through work with horses

NEW AT 4 --- A LOCALORGANIZATION HELPING THEMILITARY COMMUNITY HEAL...WITH HORSES.IT'S CALLED "THE REMOUNTFOUNDATION".....WHICH PROVIDES EQUINE ASSISTEDLEARNING TO OUR MILITARY MEN ANDWOMEN...AND THEIR FAMILIES.NEWS FIVES ASHLEY PORTILLO JOINSUS LIVE WITH MORE ABOUT HOW THISORGANIZATION...IS MAKING A DIFFERENCE...WE'RE AT THE AIRFORCE ACADEMYEQUESTRIAN CENTER...WHERETHERE'S MORE THAN 175 HORSES...SHOW HORSESTHESE ANIMALS HAVE A VERYIMPORTANT JOB...IN HELPING WOUNDED WARRIORS ANDTHEIR FAMILIES.AND EACH PERSON HERE...HAS THEIR OWN STORY TO SHARE...THE REMOUNT FOUNDATION...PROVIDING HELP AND HOPE ON THEHOMEFRONT... SINCE 2009.JEANNE SPRINGER, REMOUNTFOUNDATION CO-FOUNDER: "WESTARTED HAVING PRIMARILYSOLDIERS COMING OUT HERE IN THEEARLY 2000'S THAT WERE COMINGBACK FROM HOT DEPLOYMENTS INIRAQ."JEANNE SPRINGER AND BILLY JACKBARRETT CO-FOUNDED THEORGANIZATION...AND BACK THEN...WOUNDED WARRIORS WOULD HELP THEMAROUND THE STABLES..BILLY JACK BARRETT, REMOUNTFOUNDATION CO-FOUNDER: "WE HADPEOPLE FROM ALL BRANCHES OFMILITARY THAT CAME HERE FOR THEQUIET-NESS AND PEACE THIS PLACEBRINGS."U.S.ARMY VETERAN...MICHAEL THRUNE IS AMONG THENEARLY 6- THOUSAND PEOPLE THEFOUNDATION HAS HELPED.HE WAS DEPLOYED TO IRAQ...WHILE SERVING...MICHAEL THRUN, VOLUNTEER: "I HADA COUPLE FRIENDS COMMITT SUICIDEAND I DIDN'T TAKE IT TOO WELLAND I STARTED HAVING THE SAMETHOUGHTS, AND SUICIDE STARTED TOBECOME PROBABLE FOR ME."AFTER BEING IN THE MILITARY FOR13 YEARS...THRUN WAS MEDICALLY DISCHARGEDIN 20-17...AND SOUGHT HELP FROM THE REMOUNTFOUNDATION...MICHAEL THRUN, VOLUNTEER: "THEYGAVE ME A PLACE TO BE WELCOMED,NO MATTER HOW I WAS FEELING...I OWE THEM MY LIFE.I PROBABLY WOULDN'T BE HEREWITHOUT THE REMOUNT FOUNDATION."THE AIRFORCE ACADEMY EQUESTRIANCENTER...JUST UNDER 1-THOUSAND ACRES....AND OFFERS GROUP AND INDIVUDALSESSIONS WITH THOSE LIKE GILLIANFRANCIS SIRLEZ...GILLIAN FRANCIS SIRLEZ,VOLUNTEER: "I'M A SURVIVOR OFMIITARY SEXUAL TRAUMA FROM THENAVY, AND I WAS USING DRUGS ANDALCOHOL TO COVER IT UP."SHE'S ALSO ONE OF THE 25PEOPLE...THE EQUESTRIAN CENTER HELPSDAILY...AND NOW SHE'S HELPING OTHERS....GILLIAN FRANCIS SIRLEZ,VOLUNTEER: "THE PEACE OF THEHORSES HAS LIFTED ME UP TO APOINT WHERE NOW I WANT TO GIVEBACK EVERYTHING THAT I'VE GONETHROUGH, AND HELP OTHERS THATARE STRUGGLING AND IT HELPS ME."AND FOR SPRINGER AND U.S.ARMY VETERAN JACK BARRETT...JEANNE SPRINGER, REMOUNTFOUNDATION CO-FOUNDER: "THERE'SJUST NO GREATER BLESSING INWATCHING POEPLE COME FROM APLACE OF DARKNESS INTO A PLACEOF LIGHT."BILLY JACK BARRETT, REMOUNTFOUNDATION CO-FOUNDER: "AS AVETERAN, BEING ABLE TO HELPOTHER SPOUSES OR CHILDREN, IT ISA BIG BLESSING."THE ORGANIZATION ALSO HELPSLOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS...AS WELL AS CHILDREN DEALING WITHCONDITIONS LIKE TRAUMA...BEHAVORIAL DISORDERS ANDAUTISM...ROBAND ASHLEY -- I UNDERSTANDTHER'S A LOT OF HISTORY IN THEAIR FORCE ACADEMY EQUESTRIANCENTER.HOW DID IT GET STARTED?THE REMOUNT FOUNDATION GOT ITSNAME IN THE EARLY 19-00'S...WHEN THE U.S.ARMY ESTABLISHED THE REMOUNTSERVICE.THAT WAS A PROGRAM THAT PROVIDEDHORSES FOR ARMIES...AND TROOPS..AWOFY... AP... NEWS FIVE.