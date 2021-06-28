Documentary in the works about the destruction of two towns in Butte

Upcoming documentary explores the story of what happened to Meaderville and McQueen

Dan Fulton and his son wanof Millersville and McQueethat you are working togetabout what happened and thtwo suburbs buried in buttreally fascinating.

We'vefour or five interviews ofChurch as an altar boy andmost of his life, even sethis wife before the miningto take their houses.

We sMcQueen for Well 14,000.

T14,500 for the house of Mcmy mother's house in the bgive her a house up my glowho lived in McQueen got athose living in Millersvilpeople owned the land.

Theon in Millersville.

Peoplehouses, not the ground.

Hopeople who lived in McQueewere unable to stop it.

Thdomain.

They had the emineuh, we had no choice.

ElleMet Orville stood over mincompany wanted.

So they habut to displace the entirecompany felt that developimining of open pit mininganaconda company.

The compOrville to make way for thMcQueen became a dump sitemany buildings in McQueenthe Holy Savior Church.

Istill in primarily one pie