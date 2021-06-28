At least 10 people are dead after the Champlain Towers South tower partially collapsed last week

Loved ones visit collapse site
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
The mayor of Surfside on Monday shared a truly heartbreaking account of a little girl who's desperately hoping her mother will be..
The mayor of Surfside on Monday shared a truly heartbreaking account of a little girl who's desperately hoping her mother will be..
The confirmed death toll rose to four with 159 people still unaccounted for as the search for survivors went on at the partially..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Florida authorities are without news of 99 people who may have been inside a beachfront apartment block that..