10 Dead, 150 Remain Missing After Florida Building Collapse

The death toll has risen to 10 people in last week's building collapse at a condo complex in Miami.
Five days after the collapse, more than 150 people are still unaccounted for.
Mark Strassman reports.
(6/28/21)
Search and rescue efforts are still underway after a 12-story oceanside condo building partially collapsed in Surfside,..
Watch Video Parishioners and survivors attended a Sunday service at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Surfside, Florida, to honor..