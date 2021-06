Covid 19: India reports lowest cases since March 17 | Scientists monitor Delta plus | Oneindia News

As covid cases slide day by day at what appears to be the abatement of the second wave of the disease, india recorded 37,566 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, taking the country’s total to 3.03 crore.

This is the lowest single day spike since March 17.

