Kimi Räikkönen certifies the Giulia GTA

To follow the testing session on the Giulia GTA and GTAm last fall, the Finnish world champion was back at the Balocco Proving Ground a few days ago to personally evaluate the work done on the highest-performing sports sedan the Italian brand has ever produced.

His words leave no doubts in the mind: “I really like it.

We’re looking at a car that can be used on an everyday basis, but that can also be taken onto the track, one in which you can really enjoy yourself.” Kimi Räikkönen analyzed the changes made to the car, specifically in terms of the aerodynamics.

He had already worked on this aspect in the first session, providing invaluable advice on the new appendages added both to the front – the new adjustable splitter built into the new front bumper – and to the rear – the addition of the new manually adjustable wing.

More general changes have also been made to the overall balance guaranteed by the interaction of these new components with the extractor and the underbody fairing.

Kimi’s judgment?

“Of course, it's better at high speeds in terms of balance.

It seems the front of the car is lower, making the steering faster.

It’s fast, easy to drive, and responsive.” Once he takes off his racing suit and is away from the spotlight, Kimi Räikkönen is back playing the role of father, taking his children to school.

He therefore believes that the Giulia GTA represents the ideal mix for use every day and on the track.