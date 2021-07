In the new performance Cayenne, test driver Lars Kern needed 7:38.9 minutes for a full lap over a distance of 20.832 kilometres

The new performance model of the Cayenne series has convincingly proven its dynamic potential ahead of its launch.

In a lightly camouflaged series production car, test driver Lars Kern needed just 7:38.925 minutes for a full lap over a distance of 20.832 kilometres on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

In the official rankings of Nürburgring GmbH, the time was certified by a notary public and now stands as a new record in the 'SUV, off-road vehicle, van, pick-up' category.