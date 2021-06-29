Volkswagen Navarra begins serial production of the new Polo

Volkswagen Navarra has started today the series production of the new Polo.

With more than 18 million units manufactured worldwide throughout its successful history, the Polo belongs to the most successful group of compact models.

Within the Volkswagen brand, it is positioned among the three best-selling models.

Now a new evolution hits the market in which the design, technologies and equipment matrix of the bestseller are extensively updated, making it one of the first cars in its class capable of semi-autonomous driving.

The first car in series production was a Volkswagen Polo Highline, in Vibrant Violet Metallic, fitted with a 70 kW (95 hp) 1.0 TSI EVO petrol engine and destined for Germany.

The Landaben plant has been producing the Polo since 1984.

After 34 years of uninterrupted manufacturing of this model, Volkswagen Navarra took over the production of the T-Cross in December 2018, an urban SUV that is part of one of the largest segments.

Market growth.

Now, the plant awaits the arrival of a third model, the new Taigo, a sports coupe crossover whose production will begin at the end of September this year (week 39).

A milestone for the Navarra factory, which reflects the Volkswagen Group's commitment to Spain.