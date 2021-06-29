Skip to main content
Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Smoke shrouds sky as Lava Fire continues to burn in Northern California

Smoke shrouded the sky as the Lava Fire continued to burn in Weed, Northern California, on June 28.

An evacuation order was issued for several communities including Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley.

