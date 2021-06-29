Millions of Americans flock to beaches as record-breaking heatwave grips northeastern states

Millions of Americans are flocking to beaches to stay cool as a record-breaking heatwave grips northeastern states.

It reached 115 degrees (46.1 celsius) in Portland, Oregon on Monday (June 28) for the second day in a row that the city has broken a heat record.

Salem, Oregon and Seattle also set records.

This video shows visitors to Ocean City in New Jersey.