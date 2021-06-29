One Nation One Ration card: SC orders all states to implement scheme by July 31st | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court said today that all states must implement "One Nation, One Ration" card scheme for migrant workers by July 31; At a press briefing union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said: Cases have definitely gone down sharply in Delhi but our experience of 1.5 yrs tells us that we shouldn't relax under any circumstance; The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday suspended the Char Dham yatra until further notice, a day after the state high court stayed the Cabinet's decision to go ahead.

#CentralVista #RationCard #CharDhamYatra