Locals surround crashed diesel tanker to collect leaking fuel in central India

Locals in Pathakhera, Madhya Pradesh, surrounded a crashed diesel tanker to collect fuel leaking from the vehicle.

Footage from June 27 shows dozens gathered around the vehicle placing buckets and containers underneath streams of diesel.

Police were alerted and arrived at the scene to prevent any more diesel from being collected.

An excavator was then used to help the tanker get back onto the road.