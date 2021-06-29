Huge waterspout whirls around near resident's house on Indonesian lake

A huge waterspout whirled around near a resident's house on a lake in Indonesia.

Dark clouds were spotted sucking in clear blue water at Lake Diateh, West Sumatra province on Sunday afternoon (June 27).

Fitra Kamal, a passenger in a car driving past the lake, filmed this natural phenomenon.

She said: "Behind the whirlwind there is a house about 50 meters away.

We are afraid that the wind will move to the edge of the lake." The house remained unscathed by the waterspout.