Huge waterspout whirls around near resident's house on Indonesian lake
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:35s 0 shares 1 views
A huge waterspout whirled around near a resident's house on a lake in Indonesia.
Dark clouds were spotted sucking in clear blue water at Lake Diateh, West Sumatra province on Sunday afternoon (June 27).
Fitra Kamal, a passenger in a car driving past the lake, filmed this natural phenomenon.
She said: "Behind the whirlwind there is a house about 50 meters away.
We are afraid that the wind will move to the edge of the lake." The house remained unscathed by the waterspout.