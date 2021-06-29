This 26-year-old man from Tripura, eastern India, recreates celebrity dresses using fish, leaves and flowers.
Meet the 26-year-old man who recreates celebrity dresses using fish, leaves and flowers
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 02:14s 0 shares 1 views
This 26-year-old man from Tripura, eastern India, recreates celebrity dresses using fish, leaves and flowers.
Sarbajit Sarkar is seen in a series of clips showcasing his stunning creations that are made from vibrant flowers and leaves.
He is known locally as the "village fashion influencer" and has a large following on Instagram.
Sarkar has participated in various fashion shows and modelling competitions while wearing his unique handmade dresses.