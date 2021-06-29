Meet the 26-year-old man who recreates celebrity dresses using fish, leaves and flowers

This 26-year-old man from Tripura, eastern India, recreates celebrity dresses using fish, leaves and flowers.

Sarbajit Sarkar is seen in a series of clips showcasing his stunning creations that are made from vibrant flowers and leaves.

He is known locally as the "village fashion influencer" and has a large following on Instagram.

Sarkar has participated in various fashion shows and modelling competitions while wearing his unique handmade dresses.