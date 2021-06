Minister condemns ‘yobs’ who targeted Chris Whitty

Schools Minister Nick Gibb has condemned the “yobs” who appeared to have harassed England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty in a video shared online.

“I think it’s appalling…he should be able to go about his business free from that kind of unlawful behaviour,” he said.

Report by Buseld.

